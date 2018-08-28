German Midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger Inducted Into FC Bayern Hall of Fame

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has been become the 18th member of the club's Hall of Fame, following a ceremony hosted by the club.

The 34-year-old was presented with the honour by Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on Monday, becoming the only currently active player to be admitted into the Hall of Fame and the first since Champions League-winning goalkeeper Oliver Kahn.

Schweinsteiger graduated from Bayern's youth setup and made his debut for the senior side as an 18-year-old in 2002. He went on to make exactly 500 appearances for the club in all competitions, winning eight Bundesliga titles and the 2013 Champions League in the process.





The midfielder made his debut for the German national side in 2004 and he represented Die Mannschaft in three World Cups, finally getting his hands on the trophy in 2014 following victory over Argentina. In total, Schweinsteiger made 121 appearances for Germany, scoring 21 goals.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Schweinsteiger left Bayern to join Manchester United in 2015 but ultimately failed to make an impact at Old Trafford, appearing sparingly under Louis van Gaal before being frozen out entirely under Jose Mourinho. After 18 months at the club, Schweinsteiger left to join MLS outfit Chicago fire, where he has remained ever since.





Renowned as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation, Schweinsteiger is capable of playing anywhere in midfield, including on either wing. His exploits in Germany meant he was and continues to be adored by the Bayern Munchen faithful, with many referring to him by the nickname Fußballgott - or 'football god' in English.