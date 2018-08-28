German Midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger Inducted Into FC Bayern Hall of Fame

By 90Min
August 28, 2018

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has been become the 18th member of the club's Hall of Fame, following a ceremony hosted by the club.

The 34-year-old was presented with the honour by Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on Monday, becoming the only currently active player to be admitted into the Hall of Fame and the first since Champions League-winning goalkeeper Oliver Kahn.

Schweinsteiger graduated from Bayern's youth setup and made his debut for the senior side as an 18-year-old in 2002. He went on to make exactly 500 appearances for the club in all competitions, winning eight Bundesliga titles and the 2013 Champions League in the process.


The midfielder made his debut for the German national side in 2004 and he represented Die Mannschaft in three World Cups, finally getting his hands on the trophy in 2014 following victory over Argentina. In total, Schweinsteiger made 121 appearances for Germany, scoring 21 goals.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Schweinsteiger left Bayern to join Manchester United in 2015 but ultimately failed to make an impact at Old Trafford, appearing sparingly under Louis van Gaal before being frozen out entirely under Jose Mourinho. After 18 months at the club, Schweinsteiger left to join MLS outfit Chicago fire, where he has remained ever since.


Renowned as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation, Schweinsteiger is capable of playing anywhere in midfield, including on either wing. His exploits in Germany meant he was and continues to be adored by the Bayern Munchen faithful, with many referring to him by the nickname Fußballgott - or 'football god' in English.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)