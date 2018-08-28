Ilkay Gundogan Supports Mesut Ozil Racism Claims But Vows to Keep Playing for Germany

By 90Min
August 28, 2018

Ilkay Gundogan has vowed to continue playing for Germany, despite backing Mesut Ozil over the claims of racism which saw the Arsenal midfielder retire from international duty.

Gundogan and Ozil, both Germans of Turkish origin, sparked a furore in their home country when they were photographed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a reception in London in May.

The subsequent backlash, much of which targeted Gundogan and Ozil's heritage, cast a shadow over Germany's World Cup campaign, which ended early with a dismal group stage exit.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Asked whether Ozil's allegations of racist criticism were accurate, Gundogan referred to comments made by former councillor Bernd Holzhauer in his response.

"Tell me: Is it not racism if a German politician takes to Facebook that the Germany team is made out of 25 Germans and two goat f******?" Gundogan told Funke Media.

"Such remarks must be labelled as racism. However, it does not mean that everyone in Germany is racist. Absolutely not. Almost all of my experiences in my life in Germany have been positive. 

"But there are people who have used the photo for their political agenda. And in this context, the racism line was sometimes crossed."

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

Ozil also claimed that the racist attitudes were an institutional problem within the German football federation as he announced his retirement in July.

Gundogan will continue to make himself available for selection, despite admitting: "I had my doubts if things could be like they were before.

"I am still proud to play for Germany. If I get the call-up, I see no reason to not continue. I also know that I owe a lot to the DFB in my career," Gundogan said.

Joachim Low will name his squad for next month's UEFA Nations League match against World Cup winners France on Wednesday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)