Jack Grealish Set for Aston Villa Contract Talks in September Following Transfer Speculation

Aston Villa are set to begin talks with midfielder Jack Grealish over a new contract at Villa Park early next month.

According to The Mirror, the 22-year-old, who has been subject to transfer speculation across the entire summer transfer window, will be offered a new and improved contract by Steve Bruce after the European transfer window closes.

Grealish, who made 39 appearances in all competitions last season for the Claret and Blue Army, was pursued by Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham this summer but new Villa owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens refused to sell to the Premier League outfit.

The central midfielder has two years left on his current contract at Villa Park, and is set to double his wages which already sit at £20,000-a-week.

The Villans currently sit in fourth place in the Championship table, having picked up ten points from their opening five fixtures, but will be hoping to improve on last season’s disappointing play-off final defeat.

Bruce’s side have not been shy in the transfer market since the Eden and Sawiris’ takeover, having secured the high profile signings of Dutch international Anwar El-Ghazi and Everton’s Yannick Bolasie.

Grealish was substituted at half-time in Aston Villa’s 1-1 draw against Reading on Saturday with a suspected dead leg, and is unlikely to feature in tonight’s clash against League One Burton Albion in the second round of the English Football League Cup.