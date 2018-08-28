Manchester City Unlikely to Punish Sergio Aguero After Smoking Shisha in Video

By 90Min
August 28, 2018

Manchester City are unlikely to punish striker Sergio Aguero after a video emerged online depicting him smoking shisha.

A friend of Aguero posted a video on Instagram which showed the Argentinian inhaling from a pipe before blowing into the camera lens. According to Sky Sports, City are fully aware of the footage but currently have no plans to punish their star striker.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Aguero has started the 2018/19 season off well and has started all of City's opening three Premier League matches. He managed to bag hat trick against Huddersfield in his second outing, but found himself unable to get on the score sheet in his most recent match against Wolves.

City manager Pep Guardiola has already discussed how impressed he was by Aguero when he returned from the World Cup in Russia and suggested that he was fitter than ever.

He said: "Sergio always has a little bit with his physicality. Maybe he needs a little bit more time to take his physical condition. But he arrived so sharp, so good after his knee operation at the end of last season.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"He suffered the previous years with a little bit of a problem and Ramon Cugat - the best doctor in the world - made the perfect surgery and now he feels free.

"I think it's good news for us for the season. He scored two goals, produced chances, he could have scored three or four or five. That is good."

Manchester City play host to Newcastle United in their next Premier League fixture and Aguero will no doubt be putting the incident far behind him as he looks to return to his scoring ways.

