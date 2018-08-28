Manchester United Linked With Benfica Starlet Joao Felix After Hot Start to Season

Manchester United have been credited with an interest in 18-year-old Benfica winger Joao Felix.

The youngster scored a goal for his side against rivals Sporting CP over the weekend, having played just 19 minutes. His contribution was quite the timely one as he scored in the 86th minute of the clash to secure a 1-1 draw for the Encarnados.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Felix's performance over the weekend has prompted several stories across Portuguese news sources. Benfica fans are now raving over their new rising star, voting for him to be a starter in the Champions League via a poll.

The Portugal Under-21 international has also been linked to several clubs by the Portuguese press. But there's also a €60m release clause in his contract that should leave Benfica feeling a bit more secure where the player's future is concerned.

According to Record, United are among several teams monitoring the teenager's progress at Benfica. And another source, O Jogo, have made the very same links, claiming that Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Monaco, Arsenal and AC Milan could all rival the Red Devils for the player's services.

On Sunday, we stated ‘Do not be surprised to see Joao Felix to Manchester United links build over the next few months’.



It's taken a day.



PSG, Manchester City, Monaco, AC Milan and Arsenal also said to be keen.https://t.co/CmevxWCHvZ #mufc #mcfc #afc pic.twitter.com/T4tDicKeSt — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) August 27, 2018

United are reported to have sent a scout to Benfica's match against Sporting over the weekend, and are believed to have had an eye on Felix as far back as March.

Mourinho was left frustrated over missed targets during the summer, mainly due to United's chiefs blocking his attempts to sign players. But if there is indeed solid interest in the young Portuguese ace, we could see the club make a move in January, especially if their season hasn't improved much by then.