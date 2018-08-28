Manchester United Linked With Benfica Starlet Joao Felix After Hot Start to Season

By 90Min
August 28, 2018

Manchester United have been credited with an interest in 18-year-old Benfica winger Joao Felix.

The youngster scored a goal for his side against rivals Sporting CP over the weekend, having played just 19 minutes. His contribution was quite the timely one as he scored in the 86th minute of the clash to secure a 1-1 draw for the Encarnados.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Felix's performance over the weekend has prompted several stories across Portuguese news sources. Benfica fans are now raving over their new rising star, voting for him to be a starter in the Champions League via a poll.

The Portugal Under-21 international has also been linked to several clubs by the Portuguese press. But there's also a €60m release clause in his contract that should leave Benfica feeling a bit more secure where the player's future is concerned.

According to Record, United are among several teams monitoring the teenager's progress at Benfica. And another source, O Jogo, have made the very same links, claiming that Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Monaco, Arsenal and AC Milan could all rival the Red Devils for the player's services.

United are reported to have sent a scout to Benfica's match against Sporting over the weekend, and are believed to have had an eye on Felix as far back as March.

Mourinho was left frustrated over missed targets during the summer, mainly due to United's chiefs blocking his attempts to sign players. But if there is indeed solid interest in the young Portuguese ace, we could see the club make a move in January, especially if their season hasn't improved much by then.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)