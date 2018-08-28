Mauricio Pochettino Delighted With 'Important' Win as Spurs Run Rampant at Old Trafford

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was delighted with his side's second half performance as he ended his terrible record at Old Trafford with a huge win over Mourinho's men.

Spurs completed a second half route over a depleted Manchester United side, as a goal from Harry Kane and a double from Lucas Moura ensured that all three points were retuning back to the capital with them.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Moura was the star of the show for Spurs as he built on his first Premier League start last week with a brace this evening. The Brazilian's manager couldn't sing the praises of the winger highly enough, but also his side's staff which helped find Moura.





When speaking after the game, as quoted by Football London, Pochettino said: "Yes, many many praise he is going to receive now. But for me I want to say to our chief scout Steve Hitchen and all the people that worked with him, because they advised to sign him.





"There are always people who are working behind and it was a fantastic job because today I think Lucas deserves a lot of credit."

🍾 Man of the Match, @SpursOfficial’s Lucas Moura 🍾

35 touches

26 sprints, most in match

2 shots, both goals

Is now Spurs’ top scorer in their 27 PL visits to Man Utd - no other player has scored more than once pic.twitter.com/vhfVxlFhL4 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 27, 2018

Pochettino was thrilled with his players' improved second half showing, which saw Spurs two up within the first seven minutes of the restart.

He added: "I think the second half was much better. Our performance in the first half, Manchester United were better than us.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"They didn't create too many clear chances but I think the belief and our belief and the trust in the way we play together was good. In the end the result was fair.





"I think it's so important because it puts us in a very important position in the table. Another negative result today and it's open again."