Mauricio Pochettino Says Hugo Lloris Was Not in Danger of Losing Captaincy After Drink-Drive Charge

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he had no intention of stripping the armband from his captain Hugo Lloris after the Frenchman was charged with drink driving.

Quoted by the Evening Standard, Pochettino insisted that his World Cup winning goalkeeper, who spent the early hours of Friday morning in police custody after driving under the influence of alcohol, was never in danger of losing his captaincy.

Pochettino has said that the club will deal with the matter involving the former Olympique Lyon keeper 'internally', whilst the 31-year-old stopper has publicly apologised for his actions.

After his side's 3-0 win at Old Trafford, the former Southampton boss said: "No, I never considered [stripping him of the captaincy]. What happened was such a bad experience for him.

"He feels so sorry. He apologised to everyone, but not only apologised to our fans, us, the club and he shows his regret and apologised to the whole country, because that responsibility is massive. I think it was a good lesson for everyone, a massive lesson.

"He's punishing himself. He feels so sorry and so bad because he knows that he made a big mistake, but in the same way I think he's a man out of character.

"We are going to, of course, support him but knowing that we cannot justify of course. There's no sense to take some decision like you told me."

Pochettino recorded his first win as Tottenham boss at Old Trafford on Monday night, courtesy of a fine header from Harry Kane and two well taken strikes from the in form Brazilian Lucas Moura, with the boss keen to laud the latter's efforts.

The Spurs manager said: "He is showing his quality. I am so happy, he's a great guy and he brought the team different skills, different alternatives and the most important thing is to find a different place to how he was finding in Paris last year.

"I think it's to find the best place to help him to perform in the way that we want."