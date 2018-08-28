Mourinho Praises 'Amazing' Man Utd Fans Before Storming Out of Press Conference After Spurs Loss

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho stormed out of his press conference which took place at Old Trafford after his side's heavy loss to Tottenham on Monday evening.

The Red Devils fell to a 3-0 defeat to Spurs as Harry Kane's header and a double from Lucas Moura saw off Mourinho's men, as the Portuguese boss continues to find himself under intense pressure at Old Trafford.

This is officially Manchester United's worst start to a Premier League campaign since the first PL campaign in 1992..... — Manchester United (@ManUnitedWorld) August 27, 2018

The first saw Kane score a looping header before Moura tucked a strike away from 12 yards. The Brazilian's second was a fine individual goal as his surging run from the centre saw him burst past defender Chris Smalling before finishing beyond De Gea.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Mourinho said: "We work all week, and by the strategic point of view we didn't lose, by the tactical point of view we didn't lose, but we lost the game.

"At half-time the result should be two goals different minimum, 2-0, 3-1, 3-0. And then something changed the game a little bit."

Mourinho spoke highly of the fans after the game, claiming they were all behind the team, which was shown at full time.

He added: "They answer in an absolutely amazing way. I don't think it's normal for a team to lose 3-0 at home, and for the supporters to react in that way."

Jose Mourinho applauds the remaining Man United fans at the end of the game. 👀 pic.twitter.com/1Aj3C5EmYz — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 27, 2018

During his press conference after the game, Mourinho stormed out when he was questioned over United's fans leaving early.

As quoted by Sky Sports, he said: "What was the result? 3-0. Do you know what this means? 3-0, but also means three Premierships, and I won more Premierships alone, than the other 19 managers together. Three for me, and two for them."

As he left the press conference he repeatedly said the word 'respect'.