Robbie Savage Hails Liverpool Star as ‘Best in the World’ After Latest Premier League Win

By 90Min
August 28, 2018

Football pundit Robbie Savage believes Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk is currently the best defender in the world.

Whilst speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, the former Wales international claimed that the 27-year-old Reds defender was the number one option in his position across the world’s leagues.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Savage stated: “Van Dijk is the best centre half in the world at the moment.”

Liverpool signed the Dutch defender, who has 19 first team appearances for the Netherlands, in a £75m move from fellow Premier League club Southampton in the January transfer window, making him the most expensive defender in the world.

Since putting pen to paper on his five year deal at Anfield, Van Dijk has made a huge impact in securing their defensive line, and helping guide his new club to the Champions League final last season where the ultimately lost to Real Madrid.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Liverpool have continued their success however, picking up maximum points from their opening three Premier League fixtures this campaign, moving top of the table on goal difference ahead of TottenhamChelsea and Watford.

Robbie Savage, whose career saw him play across multiple levels of English football, has given van Dijk the highest of praise following his arrival at Anfield.

The centre back has helped his side keep three clean sheets in the opening three matches of this season, against West HamCrystal Palace and Brighton.

