Unai Emery Receives Full Backing From Arsenal Board Following Mesut Ozil's Absence From Match Squad

Unai Emery will receive the full backing of the Arsenal board over his handling of Mesut Ozil following the German's absence from the Gunners' match day squad against West Ham.

Ozil missed out on featuring in Arsenal's first win of the season at the Emirates on Saturday after it was revealed that he fell ill on Friday. Emery insisted that this was the only reason for Ozil's omission from the side, but inside sources have claimed that it was due to a falling out between the pair regarding the German's role within the team.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

According to the Telegraph, the Arsenal board are prepared to provide their full backing for Emery over whatever decision he decides to make regarding the future of Ozil at Arsenal.

Ozil only recently signed a fresh contract in January which sees him earn a cool $350,000 per week, but Emery is under no pressure to play him week in week out.

The 29-year-old's value will no doubt depreciate if he is left to sit on the bench, but Emery has full autonomy over who plays.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

This was not the case at the manager's former side PSG, where he was forced to concede that he was not the most powerful man the club. Upon his departure, Emery claimed that Brazilian superstar Neymar's presence in the side undermined any sort of authority he may have had.





It appears that the ball is now in Ozil's court and it will be up to him to take on board the advice of Emery. If he doesn't, it appears that he won't be featuring for the Gunners any time soon.