Arsenal Prodigy to Sign New Long-Term Deal Before Sealing Season-Long Loan in Germany

By 90Min
August 29, 2018

Arsenal prospect Reiss Nelson is on the cusp of a deal that will see him join Bundesliga side Hoffenheim this season, but a move to Germany won't be completed until after the teenager signs a new long-term deal at the Emirates, according to reports.

The club's heavily criticised management of players' contracts in recent years has seen Nelson, who many believed to be Arsenal's most promising player, just months away from leaving north London on a free transfer.

MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/GettyImages

The Gunners have been working around the clock to tie the 18-year-old down to a new contract, and Nelson will put pen to paper before agreeing to spend the rest of the season out on loan with Hoffenheim, according to Goal.

Last season's Premier League 2 Player of the Year will follow in the footsteps of good friend and former Manchester City star Jadon Sancho, who joined Borussia Dortmund in a high-profile deal last summer.

Despite not being given any game time at the Etihad, Sancho has gone on to announce himself as one of the most exciting players in Germany, and the 18-year-old even assisted Marco Reus for his 100th career goal in the Bundesliga on the opening weekend.


Not only will news of Nelson's new contract be music to the ears of Arsenal fans across the world, but seeing their new golden boy work under one of the most exciting coaches in Europe this season will be exciting for supporters to witness.

Although Hoffenheim's Julian Nagelsmann will be leaving the club next year, the young manager will have the chance to work his magic with Nelson this campaign, having coached former Arsenal star Serge Gnabry to 10 goals and seven assists in just 26 games last season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)