Barcelona Target to Leave on Free Transfer Amid Reports of Meeting With Man City

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot will leave on a free transfer next summer amid interest from Barcelona and Manchester City, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has spent the last eight years working up the ranks in the French capital, making 211 appearances for Les Parisiens since first breaking into their first team back in August 2012.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

As one of the star performers in PSG's midfield over the last few years, alongside Italy international Marco Verratti, it is no surprise that the 23-year-old has been attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, most notably from long-term admirers Barcelona.

Rabiot's contract talks have become something of a saga, with the midfielder seemingly now likely to see out the final year of his deal in Paris before seeking a new challenge with one of his suitors.

Catalan radio station RAC 1 confirmed that Barça have already tabled an offer for the France international ahead of Rabiot becoming a free agent next year, but the midfielder is also scheduled to hold talks with Manchester City on Wednesday.

‼️NOTÍCIA @RAC1 🎙@gcostafreda



L'entorn de RABIOT assegura a @RAC1 que continuarà al PSG fins al final d'aquesta temporada i explica que demà hi ha una primera trobada a Manchester. El CITY és un dels clubs interessats. Més competència pel Barça. #frac1 #fcblive pic.twitter.com/Vbt0tNBdA2 — El Barça juga a RAC1 (@FCBRAC1) August 28, 2018

Barcelona are still in the market for a midfielder following the departure of Andrés Iniesta, and Rabiot's arrival could allow Philippe Coutinho to join the Blaugrana's three-man attacking line alongside Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi.

Manchester City meanwhile are likely eyeing a move for Rabiot after their summer transfer target Jorginho snubbed a move to the Etihad, instead opting to follow former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri to Chelsea.

A move to play in the blue half of Manchester would be nothing new for Rabiot either after the midfielder spent some time in the club's academy back in 2008.

However, the lure of football at the Camp Nou is something which players of Rabiot's generation often only dream of, and Manchester City's financial power might not hold as much weight when they begin negotiations this week.