Cardiff City Winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing Set for Lengthy Spell Out Due to Knee Trauma

Cardiff City winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is set to spend three months on the side lines after suffering a serious knee injury.

According to Sky Sports, the 26-year-old forward, who was stretchered off during the Bluebirds 0-0 draw against Huddersfield Town, faces a lengthy spell out injured.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Warnock stated: “He has done his posterior cruciate ligament, which is good news, my physio says, because if he had done his anterior that’s all season.

"Whereas [with a posterior cruciate ligament injury] he will probably hopefully be back in December. It will be about three months."

Mendez-Laing started his career at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but has since played across all four professional divisions of English football, having made his first Premier League appearance on the opening day of the 2018/19 season, in Cardiff City’s 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

Devastated to say the least! Thank you for all your messages i appreciate them all! 💙 well done to the boys a point away from home and thanks to the travelling fans #cityasone #bluebirds https://t.co/YqusbGhFvQ — Nathaniel Mendez-laing (@mendezlaing19) August 26, 2018

The winger, who signed a new contract extension earlier this summer keeping him at the Cardiff City Stadium until 2021, will be a big miss for Neil Warnock’s side, having played in three of the Bluebirds opening five fixtures of the season.

Cardiff City have had a rocky start to the season, gaining only two points from three matches and getting knocked out of the Carabao Cup following Tuesday's 3-1 defeat to Championship side Norwich City. Their near future in the league seems equally pessimistic, with upcoming fixtures against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.