Cardiff City Winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing Set for Lengthy Spell Out Due to Knee Trauma

By 90Min
August 29, 2018

Cardiff City winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is set to spend three months on the side lines after suffering a serious knee injury.

According to Sky Sports, the 26-year-old forward, who was stretchered off during the Bluebirds 0-0 draw against Huddersfield Town, faces a lengthy spell out injured.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Warnock stated: “He has done his posterior cruciate ligament, which is good news, my physio says, because if he had done his anterior that’s all season.

"Whereas [with a posterior cruciate ligament injury] he will probably hopefully be back in December. It will be about three months."

Mendez-Laing started his career at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but has since played across all four professional divisions of English football, having made his first Premier League appearance on the opening day of the 2018/19 season, in Cardiff City’s 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

The winger, who signed a new contract extension earlier this summer keeping him at the Cardiff City Stadium until 2021, will be a big miss for Neil Warnock’s side, having played in three of the Bluebirds opening five fixtures of the season.

Cardiff City have had a rocky start to the season, gaining only two points from three matches and getting knocked out of the Carabao Cup following Tuesday's 3-1 defeat to Championship side Norwich City. Their near future in the league seems equally pessimistic, with upcoming fixtures against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)