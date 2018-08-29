Journalist Claims Barcelona Have Sealed Signing of Young Uruguay Defender Ahead of European Deadline

Barcelona have had a relatively low key summer of transfer business as the European deadline approaches on Friday, but are set to add to their defensive ranks with the acquisition of Ronald Araujo.

The Catalan giants have lured the central defender from Boston River in a late deal, according to journalist Diego Cantera, who claims that Barcelona have paid €5m to secure the signing, a fee which represents a record deal for the starlet's current club.

Ronald Araújo fue adquirido por el @FCBarcelona_es en una cifra cercana a los 5 millones de Euros. Venta histórica para el conjunto de @bostonriver .

Foto: @tenfieldoficial pic.twitter.com/95DVrst6RE — Diego Cantera (@diego_cantera) August 28, 2018

Araujo is a 19-year-old Uruguayan centre back who can also play in defensive midfield. He made 13 senior appearances in the Primera Division last season.

Following the departures of Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne to Everton, the signing of Araujo, along with the arrival of Clement Lenglet earlier in the summer from Sevilla, adds greater numbers to the La Liga champions’ rear-guard options.

3 - Players with the most completed dribbles in the last three La Liga seasons:



1 - Lionel Messi: 321

2 - Neymar: 168

3 - PIONE SISTO: 137



Spectacular. pic.twitter.com/5BlitrW2jT — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 27, 2018

This summer has also seen the arrivals of Brazilians Malcom from Bordeaux and Arthur from Gremio, as well as midfield veteran Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich. Araujo’s signing further adds to the ever-growing South American contingent at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have enjoyed a successful start to the new La Liga season, opening their campaign with a Lionel Messi-inspired 3-0 win over Alaves, a victory which was followed up by a narrower 1-0 success away to Valladolid.

MIGUEL ROJO/GettyImages

Ernesto Valverde looks to have established a formula which accommodates both Ousmane Dembele and Phillippe Coutinho in his lineup, and will be hoping for further success from his attacking stars as the champions look to continue their 100 percent start to the season against league newcomers SD Huesca on Sunday.