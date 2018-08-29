Man Utd Players Believe Mourinho 'Will Be Gone Soon' & Discuss Possibility of Zidane as Successor

By 90Min
August 29, 2018

The Manchester United dressing room believes that manager José Mourinho will be sacked if the club falls to another defeat in the Premier League when the Reds make the short trip to Burnley, according to reports.


The club's stars have also been discussing who could be brought in to replace the Portuguese coach so early into the new season, with former Real Madrid boss and club legend Zinedine Zidane a popular candidate amongst the United players.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Following their 3-0 defeat to Tottenham at Old Trafford there has been much speculation surrounding Mourinho's tenure. Most recently, a source has revealed to the Daily Mail that talk of the manager's future has even seeped into the club's dressing room.


"They are saying José will be gone soon," the source said on Tuesday. "Some think he’ll be out if they lose at Burnley. Others can’t see him lasting beyond September.

"We’ve seen this before and it just feels the same. The club will say it’s supporting José but we all saw what happened with Louis [van Gaal]. The players are already talking about the possibility of Zidane coming in."


Mourinho has been at the centre of attention since Manchester United's defeat on the south coast against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Failings on the pitch have, however, often been overshadowed by Mourinho himself, with comments during interviews and post-match press conferences hitting the headlines to divert attention away from the players - a tactic he previously used during his last few weeks at Chelsea.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)