REVEALED: Why Rule Change Means Alexander-Arnold Is Walking Suspension Tight Rope Already

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is already facing the prospect of a suspension this season after just three Premier League matches, with the full back now walking a disciplinary tightrope until after Christmas.

The club as a whole have been a shining light for teams in the top flight this season when it comes to yellow cards being dished out, having picked up just three in as many matches.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Unfortunately for Jürgen Klopp's side, all three cautions have come in the direction of teenage defender Alexander-Arnold.

A change in the laws this season means that cards cannot be carried over into other competitions - a suspension in the Premier League can't be served in the Carabao Cup, for example - but the Liverpool Echo has explained how Alexander-Arnold is already in danger of a top-flight ban.

If Trent Alexander-Arnold improves his crossing he will easily be one of the best full backs in the league in a year or two — Andy Castell (@AJ3) August 20, 2018

A player can receive a one-match ban in the Premier League if they accumulate five yellow cards during the first half of the season, including on matchday 19.

This means that 19-year-old Alexander-Arnold is in real danger of being forced out of the starting line up during the first half of the campaign, unless he can avoid picking up two more cautions until after a home match against Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

Liverpool have had a blistering start to the campaign, and even though it seems likely that Alexander-Arnold will receive a ban before the new year, the likes of Nathaniel Clyne and Joe Gomez will provide more than enough cover to keep the club's title hopes in tact.