Wales Striker & Euro 2016 Hero Hal Robson-Kanu Retires From International Football

By 90Min
August 29, 2018

West Bromwich Albion forward Hal Robson-Kanu has decided to call time on his international career with Wales, having made 44 appearances for the Dragons since making his senior debut back in 2010.

The 29-year-old spent the majority of his early career with Wales on either wing, but Robson-Kanu was regularly given a chance to impress through the middle during the 2014/15 season, and even retained that place at Euro 2016.

It was during the tournament in France that Robson-Kanu scored one of the most memorable goals in international football during a surprise quarter final win over Belgium, executing a sublime Cruyff turn inside the penalty area before finding the back of the net.


"I am grateful to have lived a dream in representing my nation at an International level," Robson-Kanu wrote on Medium. "It has been an honour to pull on a shirt supported by true Pride and unrivalled Passion.

"Pride, in achieving what none thought we could and Passion, in being one nation.

"I have made the decision to retire from International football. Long thought, but a decision made; commitments to my family and dedicating what time I have available to them and choosing to focus on my club career within sport and time needed away from the game.

"I wish Ryan Giggs and the team continued success in the years to come, and appreciate his understanding and support, a new generation to continue building on what Gary Speed and Chris Coleman have set in place."

Despite deciding to retire from international football, Robson-Kanu will continue to work with West Brom in their hopes of returning to the Premier League next season, with the 29-year-old tied to the Hawthorns until 2020.

