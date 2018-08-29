Yaya Toure Set for New Challenge After Agent Confirms Ivory Coast Midfielder Has 'Passed a Medical'

August 29, 2018

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure appears to be closing in on a move to a new club, after his agent confirmed that the Ivorian had passed a medical in London.

The 35-year-old has been a free agent since he was released earlier this summer by City, having spent eight trophy laden years at the Etihad.

Toure has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs since his departure, with West Ham and Crystal Palace among the highest profile teams rumoured to have held interest in signing him this summer.

His agent Dimitry Seluk has ruled out the Hammers as Toure's future destination though, seemingly taking a slight jibe at Manuel Pellegrini's side in the process.

"Yaya has passed a medical in London. Yaya is close to signing a new contract." Seluk said in a post on his Twitter feed.

"It's not West Ham, 100%. Yaya is a champion. The last place is not for him."

A flurry of rumours soon spread like wildfire suggesting Toure would instead be moving to Palace on a rumoured salary of £250,000 per week. Seluk was quick to shut down those rumours too, referencing the infamous 'birthday gate' incident that occurred during his time at City in the process.

With his medical checks completed, it appears Toure is ready to press on with a new challenge having seen the curtain come down on his City career after 316 appearances. He scored 79 goals during that time, and won three Premier League titles, the FA Cup and two League Cups crowns.

