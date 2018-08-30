Arjen Robben Believes a Director's Role Would Suit Bastian Schweinsteiger at Bayern Munich

August 30, 2018

Arjen Robben believes that former Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger would suit a director's role at the German club. 

The World Cup winner recently returned to the Allianz Arena to take part in his testimonial match, lining up for both Bayern and current club Chicago Fire in a game that the Bundesliga 

side won 4-0, seeing him reunited with many of his former teammates, including Robben. 

In the wake of the game, Robben spoke glowingly of the 34-year-old, stating that Schweinsteiger could offer a lot to the Bavarian side once he decides to retire. 

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

"Yes, of course. But he has to want to do it," said Robben when asked about whether he could see Schweinsteiger return to the club, as quoted by the Daily Mail

"I don't know what he is planning, maybe he will do something completely different. I don't know. But, of course. I mean, just look at [Tuesday]: somebody like this in your club is always useful."

Schweinsteiger, who was recently inducted into the club's Hall of Fame, spent 13 seasons representing Die Roten's first team before departing for Manchester United in 2015, racking up an impressive 500 appearances for the club, scoring 68 goals and providing 100 assists in all competitions.

The German international won plenty of silverware during his time at Bayern, winning eight Bundesliga titles, seven DFB-Pokal's, and the Champions League as part of the club's treble winning season in 2012/13. 

The reigning Bundesliga champions got this season off to a similarly successful start under new boss Niko Kovac, winning the German Super Cup, before securing an opening day league win against Hoffenheim. 

