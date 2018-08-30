Belgium Star Nacer Chadli Joins Monaco From West Brom on 3-Year Deal for Undisclosed Fee

By 90Min
August 30, 2018

Nacer Chadli has completed a move to Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, signing a three-year deal with the side having left West Brom on Thursday for the start of a new adventure in France.

The midfielder, who shone for Belgium during this year's World Cup, moves to Monaco for an undisclosed fee after spending two years at the Hawthorns. But sources report that the French club parted with the sum of £10m to facilitate the deal.

"Nacer Chadli has left Albion and joined French Ligue 1 club AS Monaco for an undisclosed fee," the Baggies announced via their official website.

"The deal was completed on Thursday evening after Albion accepted an improved offer from Monaco late on Wednesday.

"The Club would like to offer Nacer its best wishes for his future career."

Vadim Vasilyev, Monaco's vice president and CEO, expressed delight in his club's latest capture.

Stanley Chou/GettyImages

"We are delighted to welcome Nacer Chadli, an offensive midfielder who has demonstrated his quality," Vasilyev declared. "His experience at the highest level and his technical profile will be additional assets for the team."

"I am very happy to join AS Monaco, a great French club that participates in the Champions League," the player added.

"The results of the last seasons prove the quality of the project and the ambition of the club. I will do everything to help AS Monaco achieve great things and achieve its goals." Test

