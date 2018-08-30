Divock Origi Poised for Liverpool Exit as Jurgen Klopp Eyes Liverpool Deadline Day Exodus

By 90Min
August 30, 2018

Liverpool striker Divock Origi looks set to leave Anfield before Friday's European transfer deadline, as the Reds look to trim down the size of their first-team squad.

The Belgian striker has struggled to make a lasting impression at Anfield, with manager Jurgen Klopp opting to farm Origi out on loan to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg last season.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

The Liverpool Echo report that Besiktas are Origi's most likely destination, with the Turkish side having already completed the signing of much maligned goalkeeper Loris Karius on a two-year loan deal earlier this month.

Origi was linked with a move back to the Bundesliga with heavyweights Borussia Dortmund last week, but talks are understood to have broken down over Liverpool's valuation, which is believed to be in the region of £27m.

The Reds hierarchy are thought to prefer a permanent sale this time around, with Dortmund believed to have only been keen on securing Origi on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old has failed to make the matchday squad for Liverpool's opening three Premier League games, which is perhaps an indication that he is likely to move.

He may be handed an Anfield lifeline however should Rangers manager, and former Liverpool favourite, Steven Gerrard pursue a loan move for Origi's striking teammate Dominic Solanke. It would seem unlikely that Klopp would allow both players to depart, having already lost Danny Ings to Southampton on deadline day for English clubs back on August 9.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Lazar Markovic, Sheyi Ojo and Pedro Chivirella are three other potential departures from Anfield, with all three players likely to leave the club on season-long loan deals. 

