Everton Striker Sandro Ramirez Joins Spanish Side Real Sociedad on Season-Long Loan Deal

Everton forward Sandro Ramirez has joined La Liga outfit Real Sociedad on a season-long loan deal.

The Spanish attacker signed a four-year deal with the Goodison Park residents last July, having come in from Malaga, but he moved back to Spain to play for Sevilla on loan back in January.

Sandro is now set to play his football as a Sociedad player for the remainder of the current campaign after failing to impress during his first few months with the Merseyside Blues.

"Sandro Ramirez has joined Real Sociedad on a season-long loan," the Toffees announced via their official website. "The forward will spend the 2018-19 campaign with the Basque club, who finished 12th in La Liga last season."

ℹ️ OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Agreement for Sandro Ramírez to play on loan #OngiEtorriSandro #RealSociedad ⬇️ https://t.co/JTmZQQEW64 — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) August 30, 2018

The Spanish outfit have also announced a deal for the 23-year-old via their own website.

"Real Sociedad and Everton CF have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Sandro Ramírez, who will be tied to the club for the current season," a statement read.

"Real Sociedad have also reached an agreement with the player. This afternoon, the forward underwent his medical at the Policlínica Gipuzkoa. The player will be presented in the next days."