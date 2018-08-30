Liverpool Ace Sadio Mané Reveals He Turned Down Reds' Fierce Rivals Before Making Anfield Move

By 90Min
August 30, 2018

Liverpool forward Sadio Mané has revealed that he turned down an offer from Manchester United while playing at RB Salzburg, before eventually joining Jürgen Klopp's side in 2016.

In an interview with SuperSport, the Senegalese sensation opened up on the reported interest from then United boss Louis Van Gaal.


He said: "I could not believe it, because even some club wanted me like Manchester. The wrong team wanted me by the way — of course United. I spoke with Van Gaal and they even made an offer, but for me it was not the right club and not the right moment.

"But with this it's the right moment, the right coach and the right club."

Following a fine spell in the Austrian top tier, Mané was snapped up by Southampton in 2012, where he made a name for himself as a tenacious forward player. Klopp then signed the player after two seasons with the Saints, giving him the option to play alongside a host of talented stars.

Reds fans will be thanking their lucky stars that the 26-year-old opted to spurn a move to United, given the impressive start he's had to his Liverpool career. In his first two seasons since moving from Southampton, the former Metz man scored 33 goals, as he began to flourish under the attack-minded tactics of Klopp.

In other news, Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has revealed that Klopp was eager for him to remain at the club this season, before he joined Beşiktaş on loan. 


The German stopper is looking to bounce back from his Champions League Final disappointment with a fresh start in Turkey, after his two calamitous errors cost his side dearly in the 3-1 loss to Real Madrid.

