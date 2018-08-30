Manchester City Hopeful of Agreeing New Contract With Raheem Sterling Despite Real Madrid Interest

Manchester City are hoping that Raheem Sterling will finally sign a new contract despite Real Madrid taking a renewed interest in the England international.

Despite a wealth of attacking options, Pep Guardiola sees Sterling as integral to his plans at the Etihad Stadium. The Evening Standard reports that he wants to make him the latest key player to extend his stay with the Premier League champions.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

City have made a point of securing the stars of last season's record-breaking side for the foreseeable future, with Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva, Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus and Ederson all signing new contracts over the last 12 months.

However, Sterling is proving more difficult to tie down. He has made no secret of his desire to play abroad and the 23 goals he scored last season is sure to attract admiring glances from across Europe.

Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring the 23-year-old's progress but their interest has not yet manifested itself in the form of a concrete offer.

Real Madrid have reignited their interest in Raheem Sterling and representatives of the club will watch him at England vs. Spain. [Sky Sports News] pic.twitter.com/2KjWasl12X — City Watch (@City_Watch) August 28, 2018

Sterling's current contract runs until 2020, meaning that his value will start to diminish unless City can convince him to sign a new deal soon.

Although he wants to move overseas, Sterling also feels a debt of loyalty to Guardiola for the way he has improved his game and supported him personally.

Guardiola called Sterling in the summer of 2016 to offer support after he had been made a scapegoat for England's embarrassing exit from the European Championships.