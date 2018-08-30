Middlesbrough to Go Back in for Millwall's George Saville in £5m Deadline Day Bid

By 90Min
August 30, 2018

Middlesbrough are set to go back in for Millwall midfielder George Saville on loan in a last gasp attempt to lure the Northern Ireland international to the Riverside Stadium, according to Sky Sports.

The 25-year-old - who joined the club from Wolves last summer after a previous loan spell at The Den - has been a well documented target for manager Tony Pulis as the Welshman looks to get his side back into the Premier League after last season's play-off disappointment.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

It is believed that the Lions will only let Saville make the move if the club can find a suitable replacement before Friday's deadline.

The Gazette Live revealed that Boro made a joint £5m bid for Saville as well as for right-sided midfielder Jed Wallace which was ultimately unsuccessful, and have until 31st August to get the deal over the line.

The north Yorkshire outfit have had an excellent start to the season and find themselves level at the top of the Championship alongside Leeds United, after starting the new campaign with a 2-2 draw against Saville's Millwall side on the opening day.

Saville has also tallied up five appearances for Northern Ireland during their World Cup qualifying campaign, and made his debut in the3-1 defeat against Germany.

Middlesbrough face the joint-league leaders Leeds United at Elland Road in a big game on Friday night.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)