Middlesbrough to Go Back in for Millwall's George Saville in £5m Deadline Day Bid

Middlesbrough are set to go back in for Millwall midfielder George Saville on loan in a last gasp attempt to lure the Northern Ireland international to the Riverside Stadium, according to Sky Sports.

The 25-year-old - who joined the club from Wolves last summer after a previous loan spell at The Den - has been a well documented target for manager Tony Pulis as the Welshman looks to get his side back into the Premier League after last season's play-off disappointment.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

It is believed that the Lions will only let Saville make the move if the club can find a suitable replacement before Friday's deadline.

The Gazette Live revealed that Boro made a joint £5m bid for Saville as well as for right-sided midfielder Jed Wallace which was ultimately unsuccessful, and have until 31st August to get the deal over the line.

The north Yorkshire outfit have had an excellent start to the season and find themselves level at the top of the Championship alongside Leeds United, after starting the new campaign with a 2-2 draw against Saville's Millwall side on the opening day.

George Saville has been linked with us for ages but I just don't see why we need him and Is he even that good? Annoys me how we strengthen the positions we don't really need to strengthen before the positions we badly need to. Like a winger #boro #millwall #utb pic.twitter.com/Mk7Xsgej3U — Boro (@Ironopulis) August 28, 2018

Saville has also tallied up five appearances for Northern Ireland during their World Cup qualifying campaign, and made his debut in the3-1 defeat against Germany.

Middlesbrough face the joint-league leaders Leeds United at Elland Road in a big game on Friday night.