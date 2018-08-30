Roman Abramovich Shows No Signs of Losing Interest in Chelsea With New Cashflow Injection

Rumours that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is losing interest in the Blues appear to be unfounded, with the Russian recently pumping a further £2m into the Premier League club.

This is according to sports lawyer Jake Cohen, who notes that this new cash injection has crept under the radar but represents a significant statement about Abramovich's continued interest in the club he has owned since 2003.

Went unreported, but Mr Abramovich just injected more funds into Chelsea, bringing total to £1.2 BILLION* without taking a penny out of the club.



* doesn’t even include purchase or any club revenue, which goes right back into CFC



Sound like someone who’s no longer interested? — Jake Cohen (@JakeFCohen) August 29, 2018

According to Cohen, Abramovich has invested "just over £2 million via allotment of shares", which brings his total investment to £1.2bn. And as Cohen points out, Abramovich has not taken any money out of the club.





Cohen speculates that this fresh investment is intended to solve temporary cash flow problems caused by Chelsea's record-breaking £71m signing of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao.

just over £2 million via allotment of shares - speculation on my part, but i suspect to cover temporary cash flow issue resulting from depositing full amount of Kepa buyout up front. — Jake Cohen (@JakeFCohen) August 29, 2018

Rumours that Abramovich was losing interest in Chelsea gathered pace earlier this year when his British visa was revoked as part of the UK's sanctions on Russia after the Novichok poisoning incident in Salisbury.

Abramovich worked around this obstacle by becoming an Israeli citizen, which allows him free passage to enter the UK without a visa. However, he cannot work in the UK without one, which fuelled speculation that he would be forced to sell Chelsea.

Instead, it would seem that his commitment to the club has never been stronger, and Maurizio Sarri will hope that this translates to more transfer funds with which he can improve his squad.