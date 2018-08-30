Sensational Claims of €180m Real Madrid Bid for Juventus Star Paulo Dybala Dismissed

Conflicting reports have emerged over Real Madrid's alleged pursuit of Juventus star Paulo Dybala, with an Italian news outlet rubbishing claims of a sensational €180m deadline day swoop.

According to journalist Mauricio Hidalgo, the Bernabéu side are looking to sign the Argentine ace before transfer windows across Europe slam shut tomorrow, and are believed to have offered the player a staggering €16m-per-year pay packet. Los Blancos sold Cristiano Ronaldo for Juve earlier in the summer, and are believed to be seeking a worthy replacement.

🚨 EXCLUSIVA MUNDIAL 🚨



Acuerdo total entre Real Madrid y Juventus. PAULO DYBALA será jugador del Real Madrid antes del 31 de agosto. El club español pagará 180 millones de euros por el argentino, que cobrará 16 millones netos al año.#RealMadrid #Juventus #fichajes #OLÉ pic.twitter.com/p1svpIiOPJ — Mauricio Hidalgo (@MHidalgoOLE) August 29, 2018

However, Italian outlet Sport Mediaset have reported that, upon contacting Olé, the outlet for which Hidalgo claims to work, they were informed that the writer is not on the books at the company. This somewhat reduces the extent to which Hidalgo's claims can be believed, and it appears that his report is merely an exercise in self promotion, as oppose to genuine news.

While it would make sense for Los Blancos to invest in a marquee signing before the transfer window closes, it would be a bold move for Juventus to sell their star player with no time to source a direct replacement. However, Real Madrid fans will be eager to see their side sign a proven attacking, given the need to replace the wealth of goals provided by Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, as the transfer rumour mill kicks up a gear ahead of the transfer window closing, reports have claimed that Juventus are aiming to sign Marcelo from Real Madrid. While it is unlikely that the deal will go through this month, it is believed that the Brazilian is highly interested in joining his teammate in Serie A in the relatively near future.