Luis Enrique Recalls Morata, Alonso; Omits Alba, Koke in First Spain Squad

Luis Enrique has named his first Spain squad since taking over as national team coach after the World Cup.

By 90Min
August 31, 2018

Luis Enrique has named his first Spain squad since taking over as national team coach after the World Cup, with notable recalls for Chelsea pair Alvaro Morata and Marcos Alonso, as well as AC Milan winger Suso and Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto.

This is the first Spain squad since 2010 World Cup winning trio Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique and David Silva announced their retirement from international football, while Enrique has chosen to overlook Barcelona left back Jordi Alba and versatile Atletico Madrid star Koke.

Spain will face England at Wembley in their first game of brand new competitions UEFA Nations League game, followed by a home Nations League game against Croatia a few days later.

23-Man Spain Squad for UEFA Nations League Games vs England & Croatia:

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Man United), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Pau Lopez (Real Betis)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Raul Albiol (Napoli), Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad), Nacho (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Bilbao), Marcos Alonso (Chelsea), Jose Luis Gaya (Valencia)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Sergi Roberto (Barcelona), Rodri (Atletico Madrid), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Isco (Real Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Alvaro Morata (Chelsea), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid), Suso (AC Milan), Rodrigo (Valencia)

Spain will play further Nations League games against England and Croatia later in the year, with the winner of the mini three-team group to contest the Nations League semifinals next summer.

Whoever finishes bottom of the group will be relegated from League A to League B.

