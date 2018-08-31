Chelsea Striker Tammy Abraham Set for Aston Villa Loan in Search of First Team Football

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is expected to join Championship club Aston Villa on a season-long loan before Friday's 17:00 EFL loan deadline after failing to command a place in Maurizio Sarri's first team plans so far this season, according to The Sun.

Abraham, who was reportedly the subject of a failed £25m bid from Tottenham on Premier League deadline day earlier this month, spent last season on loan with Swansea but only managed five Premier League goals in a poor team that was eventually relegated.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

The 20-year-old had previously managed to score 23 times in the Championship while on loan with Bristol City in 2016/17 and it would be hoped that joining Villa and getting regular playing time in a side with promotion ambitions would see him return to that kind of form.

Even though Michy Batshuayi has left Stamford Bridge for a loan at Valencia, Abraham is still behind Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud in the Chelsea pecking order. There has even been speculation that Sarri could look to use Eden Hazard as a 'false nine' as well.

One player who won't be leaving Chelsea on loan is midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, something that has apparently made the England international angry.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

An earlier report from The Sun claimed that the 22-year-old was left 'fuming' when Chelsea rejected loan approaches from Schalke and Monaco, clubs that seemingly could have offered him more playing time than he's had so far this season after returning from Crystal Palace.

He was said to fear that he would not keep his place in the England for upcoming games against Spain and Switzerland as a result, although manager Gareth Southgate did name him in the 23-man squad despite only 22 minutes of action under his belt this season.