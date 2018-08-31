Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Gives Honest Response to 'Difficult' Champions League Group

August 31, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he would have preferred to avoid the tough Champions League group that his club was presented with when the draw was made on Thursday evening, with the Reds to face Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade.


"To be 100 per cent honest, it was not that I had a group I wished for. I expected a difficult group, we have a difficult group and that's what the Champions League is all about," Klopp said as he gave his reaction to Liverpoolfc.com.

Liverpool will be up against players like NeymarKylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani when they face PSG, while Napoli's Stadio San Paolo is notorious for its hostile atmosphere. Red Star, meanwhile, represent something of a lesser known quantity and could also be a tricky away trip.

"PSG are one of the most exciting teams in the world and I think their target is to win the Champions League, so that will be two interesting matches. We beat Napoli in pre-season but it goes without saying these two games will be completely a different challenge," Klopp explained.

"I've been to Napoli with Dortmund, so I know what the atmosphere is like there. In fact, it's where I got [sent off]. I can do better, obviously! Red Star, I watched them [on Wednesday]. They came through and it will be, again, a very, very intense atmosphere I am sure."

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

But the Liverpool boss is not wallowing in self pity over the tough challenge that lies ahead, but nor is he resting on any laurels after reaching the final last season either.

"That's how it is, no problem," he said. "The Champions League is the biggest club competition in the world, so it should be difficult because it is. We cannot expect to get an 'easy' group.

"If you think about the group, you are already out. If you think it is too difficult, you are already out. We don't think either. We will play the games, we will be competitive - that's what we have to make sure - and that is all.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"Last season is last season and now we have to do it again. All the teams have to do it again."

