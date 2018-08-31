Luka Modric Pledges Future to Real Madrid as Florentino Perez Aims Final Shot at Inter

By 90Min
August 31, 2018

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has stated his desire to stay at the club rather than join Inter, seemingly bringing an end to the fraught and ill-tempered transfer saga that has dominated headlines in recent weeks.


Real complained to FIFA over what they saw as Inter tapping up the Croatian superstar, while the Italians later confirmed plans to take legal action against La Liga president Javier Tebas who alleged that Inter had offered Modric an 'awful lot of money' despite having 'no money'.

There were also rumours that Modric was keen to go after spending the last six years in Madrid, but he committed himself to Los Blancos after picking up the UEFA Champions League Player of the Season award on Thursday evening.

"I am very happy at Real Madrid. I want to stay at this club for many years to come," the World Cup finalist is quoted as saying by Football Italia.

Real president Florentino Perez, meanwhile, took one last shot at Inter, declaring, "They wanted to take our number 10 without paying for him! It's something I'd never seen in 30 years of my career."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Despite infamously being voted the worst signing of the season in a Marca poll not long after he arrived in Madrid from Tottenham in 2012, Modric has become genuinely world class in the Spanish capital in recent years.

He won the Golden Ball award as the best player at the World Cup in Russia, while AS reported earlier this summer that 'Modric 10' is now the best selling Real shirt following the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

