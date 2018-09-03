Paraguay Hires Juan Carlos Osorio as New National Team Manager

Osorio was thought to be in frame for the U.S. men's national team job but will head to South America after leading Mexico in the World Cup.

By Avi Creditor
September 03, 2018

New U.S. men's national team general manager Earnie Stewart has a number of ways to go to hire the manager for the 2022 World Cup cycle, but Juan Carlos Osorio is no longer one of them.

The former Mexico manager has been hired by Paraguay to take over its national team, its federation announced on Monday. Osorio was thought to be in frame for the U.S. job and was also reportedly in contention for the job in his native Colombia should Jose Pekerman not renew his contract with Los Cafeteros. Instead, Osorio is heading further south to Paraguay, which missed the 2018 World Cup and returns to competitive action in next summer's Copa America. 

Osorio has been hired through 2022 by Paraguay, which fell two points shy of fifth place (and a spot in the intercontinental playoff) in CONMEBOL's 2018 World Cup qualifying table.

Osorio had taken charge of Mexico in November 2015, following El Tri's Concacaf Cup playoff triumph over the United States. He sported a 33-10-9 record with Mexico in all competitions and oversaw Mexico's run to the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup semifinals and 2018 World Cup round of 16, where El Tri fell for the seventh straight time. The highlights of his reign were Mexico's World Cup-opening win over defending champion Germany and curse-ending win over the USA in a World Cup qualifier in Columbus, while the lowlight came in the Copa America Centenario, where Mexico was humbled 7-0 by Chile in the quarterfinals.

Paraguay is in need of a rejuvenation. In the last two years, it has gone 5-12-0, and it has only played two matches in 2018, losing both. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)