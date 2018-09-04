'Gutted for Him': Newcastle Fans React Twitter as Midfielder Is Left Out of Premier League Squad

By 90Min
September 04, 2018

Newcastle United academy product Rolando Aarons has not been included in Rafa Benitez' 25-man Premier League squad, leaving the Magpies fans very much divided over the youngster.

Aarons was linked with a move away from St James' Park in the transfer window, with new Rangers boss Steven Gerrard and Championship side Hull City interested in the wide man, along with Greek side AEK Athens.

It seems a long time since the Jamaican-born Aarons made his Premier League debut for the Magpies back under Alan Pardew in 2014, in a 2-0 home defeat to Manchester City.

The tricky winger suffered a long-term knee injury at the start of the 2016/17 season, meaning he only made a handful of performances in the Magpies Championship-winning campaign. 

Aarons, who was capped by England Under-20s, went on loan to Hellas Verona last season and made 11 appearances for the Serie A side. Now, with the transfer window closed in Europe as well as domestically, the winger is set to stay in Newcastle's Under-23 side for the near future.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

Newcastle fans are divided over the decision to leave Aarons out of the squad with many melancholy that the youngster was never able to fulfil his potential at St. James' Park. Others have pondered whether Benitez might have done more to get the best out of the homegrown starlet.

Here are some of the responses Newcastle fans have made regarding the news on Twitter...

