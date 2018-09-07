Former Newcastle Midfielder Reveals Why it Was a 'Good Choice' to Ditch Club After Just One Season

Former Newcastle midfielder Mikel Merino says he is at peace with his decision to ditch Tyneside for the Basque country, saying he already feels 'comfortable' at Real Sociedad after his summer move back to Spain.

The Spanish midfielder joined the Magpies on an initial loan from Borussia Dortmund last year, but the player's release clause was met by Sociedad this summer and he found himself heading back to Spain where he started his professional career four years ago.

The move came about after his early promise at Newcastle was blighted by fitness concerns, and he found himself behind Jonjo Shelvey and Mohamed Diame in the pecking order in his debut Premier League season.

And while he says he didn't let his desire to leave ruin his summer, he told Chronicle Live that he is happy now he has swapped England for Spain.

“Being on the team, I realised that it was a good choice, not only for the team-mates and the club, also in general." Merino said.

Los jugadores de la #RealSociedad Igor Zubeldia, Mikel Merino y Mikel Oyarzabal, titulares en el partido que va a jugar España sub 21 frente a Albania. pic.twitter.com/wQf3qg7Mtx — Onda Deportiva SS (@ondadeportivass) September 6, 2018

“The facilities, the people around and the culture, the kind of people who are here and this environment - it is ideal, and I feel very comfortable.

“It is always a joy to be able to talk to people from the football environment because they are very productive talks and help a lot."

Newcastle brought in Ki Sung-Yueng as a replacement for Merino in what was a frustrating summer for Rafa Benitez and the Newcastle fans as far as transfers go.

Even the late signings of Yoshinori Muto and Salomon Rondon did little to appease a dissatisfied St James' Park faithful, something which hasn't been helped by a poor start to the league season, with the Magpies taking just one point from a possible 12.

They look to bounce back against Arsenal next weekend once the international break is out of the way.