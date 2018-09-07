Hector Bellerin Reveals Why Arsenal Feels Like a 'New Club' Since Unai Emery's Arrival

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has revealed that he's impressed by the changes made by Unai Emery at Arsenal.

Emery came in as Arsene Wenger's successor at the end of last season and the transition looks to be a tough one for the Gunners, who lost their opening pair of matches to Premier League champions Manchester City and FA Cup holders Chelsea.

However, they bounced back with two consecutive victories ahead of the current international break, beating West Ham United and Cardiff City.

Speaking to the Times, Bellerin admitted that, with all of the summer's changes, Arsenal feels like a new club. He also claimed to be happy with Emery's approach to matches and seemed to take a small dig at Wenger, whom he says wanted the team to play the same way every game.

“It feels like a new club,” the Spaniard remarked. “We have so many new staff. It’s a shame for those who have gone, and I am grateful to them all. Some had been at the club for many years. But you can understand why a new person would like to put their own stamp on the club.

“I am impressed with Emery. We lost our first two games but we were very close both times. After the match, the players could feel that things were coming together. With Arsène, he wanted us to play in the same way regardless of the opponents.

"The idea was that we could play in our way and beat anyone. But Emery is very focused on preparing a plan for our next opponents, whoever they may be. It is very detailed and very professional. The next few months are going to be very exciting for all of us. We will reach a higher level.”