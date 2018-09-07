Hector Bellerin Reveals Why Arsenal Feels Like a 'New Club' Since Unai Emery's Arrival

By 90Min
September 07, 2018

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has revealed that he's impressed by the changes made by Unai Emery at Arsenal.

Emery came in as Arsene Wenger's successor at the end of last season and the transition looks to be a tough one for the Gunners, who lost their opening pair of matches to Premier League champions Manchester City and FA Cup holders Chelsea.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

However, they bounced back with two consecutive victories ahead of the current international break, beating West Ham United and Cardiff City.

Speaking to the Times, Bellerin admitted that, with all of the summer's changes, Arsenal feels like a new club. He also claimed to be happy with Emery's approach to matches and seemed to take a small dig at Wenger, whom he says wanted the team to play the same way every game.

“It feels like a new club,” the Spaniard remarked. “We have so many new staff. It’s a shame for those who have gone, and I am grateful to them all. Some had been at the club for many years. But you can understand why a new person would like to put their own stamp on the club.

“I am impressed with Emery. We lost our first two games but we were very close both times. After the match, the players could feel that things were coming together. With Arsène, he wanted us to play in the same way regardless of the opponents. 

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"The idea was that we could play in our way and beat anyone. But Emery is very focused on preparing a plan for our next opponents, whoever they may be. It is very detailed and very professional. The next few months are going to be very exciting for all of us. We will reach a higher level.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)