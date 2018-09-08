PHOTO: Arsenal Face Injury Concern After Lucas Torreira Is Spotted With Ice Pack in Uruguay Clash

By 90Min
September 08, 2018

Arsenal fans have been left sweating over the condition of Lucas Torreira, after the midfielder lasted just 45 minutes for his country on Saturday and was seen sporting an ice pack on the bench.

Torreira's limited action on the pitch for the Gunners so far this season has excited fans, while his performances have added some much needed grit and fight in Arsenal's midfield.

The £25m midfielder was replaced at the break in Uruguay's 3-1 victory over Mexico, with Cristhian Stuani coming on. The Arsenal star was later pictured on the bench with an ice pack wrapped around his left leg.

Arsenal Unai Emery and his medical team will no doubt be monitoring the situation closely, over the coming days.

Torreira has not yet been named in any of Emery's starting lineups this season and could now face a race to be fit for Arsenal's trip to Newcastle in their first Premier League game back after the international break on September 15. 

