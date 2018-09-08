Xherdan Shaqiri Suggests Liverpool Must Be Prepared to Sacrifice 'Good Football' in Pursuit of Title

By 90Min
September 08, 2018

Liverpool's summer signing Xherdan Shaqiri has urged his new teammates to take each game as it comes and not look to far ahead this season, while also claiming that the Reds 'need to know how to win games', if they are to clinch a first ever Premier League title.

Shaqiri joined the Reds from Stoke City for £13m over the summer, and was one of four high profile arrivals at Anfield, alongside Alisson Becker, Naby Keita and Fabinho.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The Swiss winger, who was part of the Bayern Munich side that won the Champions League and three Bundesliga titles, revealed his recipe for success to the club's official website.

Shaqiri said: “We have to take every game and try to win it, then close out from your mind the last game you won and think: okay, we go forward now and look to the next game. It is like this that you win titles and I hope we are going to do that this year."

Interestingly, the former Inter star also emphasised that while attractive football is important, Liverpool must make winning at any cost the ultimate aim.

He continued: "First of all, we want to try to play very good football. But we also know it is not always the case that good football wins, so we need to know how to win games – that’s important – and to be competitive with other teams.”

Shaqiri's impact for his new club on the pitch has so far been limited to 27 minutes. However, he is likely to get more game time after the international break, with Liverpool's Champions League and EFL Cup campaigns set to begin.

