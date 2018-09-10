Ex-Paraguay Star Salvador Cabanas Had Deal in Place to Join Man Utd Before He Was Shot in the Head

Former Paraguay star Salvador Cabanas had deal in place to join Premier League side Manchester United before he was shot in the head, per Telefuturo (H/T the Mirror).

The 38-year-old was one of the hottest properties in South America in the mid-2000s and represented Paraguay in the 2006 World Cup. He was also named South American footballer of the Year in 2007.

JEFF HAYNES/GettyImages

The forward, who scored 91 goals in 152 appearances for Club America between 2006 and 2010, became a major target for Sir Alex Ferguson at United and a deal was agreed for him to move to Old Trafford. However, the deal fell through after the Paraguayan was shot in the head during an altercation at a Mexico bar in January of 2010.

The former player recently confirmed that there was a deal in place for him to join the Red Devils.

"I had signed a pre-contract agreement for £1.3m for a transfer to Europe. They told me my destination would be Manchester United," he revealed.

He claims a pre-contract agreement was in place with #MUFC https://t.co/aSDsXjdmcS — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 10, 2018

"Club America doubled my salary and gave me one apartment in Acapulco and another in Cancun to try and keep me at the club."

Despite surviving the ordeal, Cabanas' hopes of moving to the Premier League and playing in the 2010 World Cup were dashed. And, after a few short stints at other clubs, he called it quits in 2014.

Cabanas now sells bread in his hometown for a living and claims to have a lot of fun talking football with the locals.

NORBERTO DUARTE/GettyImages

"I am going to keep moving forward," he added. "I like the work, people recognise me and ask me about football. I have a lot of fun."