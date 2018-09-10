WATCH: France Players Serenade N'Golo Kante With His Chant at World Cup Celebration

France is still celebrating its World Cup win, and the star of the celebrations, whether he likes it or not, remains N'Golo Kante.

By Avi Creditor
September 10, 2018

France is still celebrating its World Cup win, nearly two months after its final triumph over Croatia in Moscow, and the star of the celebrations, whether he likes it or not, remains N'Golo Kante.

After their first home match since winning it all, France's players enjoyed a homecoming celebration fit for the champs on the field at the Stade de France. Les Bleus, after beating the Netherlands 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League, took a victory lap while bouncing to the personalized beats of musical artist Vegedream, danced, did another set of trophy lifts, snapped photos with fans and, most importantly, they sang.

This is a jovial bunch, and it appears that nothing gives them more joy than serenading the very bashful Kante. Benjamin Mendy ensured that the soft-spoken Chelsea midfield dynamo was at peak embarrassment when leading the tens of thousands of fans at the stadium in a very spirited rendition of the Kante chant that became a sensation this summer.

The lyrics of the song, translated, are, roughly:

"N'Golo Kante. He's small. He's nice. He's stopped Leo Messi. He's a cheater (at cards). N'Golo Kante."

Kante, meanwhile, would prefer never to hear it again. You can see him ask in the video above: "You don't have another song?"

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)