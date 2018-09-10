France is still celebrating its World Cup win, nearly two months after its final triumph over Croatia in Moscow, and the star of the celebrations, whether he likes it or not, remains N'Golo Kante.

After their first home match since winning it all, France's players enjoyed a homecoming celebration fit for the champs on the field at the Stade de France. Les Bleus, after beating the Netherlands 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League, took a victory lap while bouncing to the personalized beats of musical artist Vegedream, danced, did another set of trophy lifts, snapped photos with fans and, most importantly, they sang.

UNE SOIRÉE INOUBLIABLE ! 🤩🇫🇷 #FiersdetreBleus



La version longue de la vidéo sur notre chaîne Youtube: https://t.co/59rCxUyuss pic.twitter.com/slNqd9zqHv — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) September 10, 2018

This is a jovial bunch, and it appears that nothing gives them more joy than serenading the very bashful Kante. Benjamin Mendy ensured that the soft-spoken Chelsea midfield dynamo was at peak embarrassment when leading the tens of thousands of fans at the stadium in a very spirited rendition of the Kante chant that became a sensation this summer.

The lyrics of the song, translated, are, roughly:

"N'Golo Kante. He's small. He's nice. He's stopped Leo Messi. He's a cheater (at cards). N'Golo Kante."

Kante, meanwhile, would prefer never to hear it again. You can see him ask in the video above: "You don't have another song?"