Not that it's unexpected, but El Salvador is proving to be no match for Brazil.

The five-time World Cup champions, playing their second straight friendly in the USA, raced out to a 3-0 lead over the Central Americans in a friendly at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., Tuesday night. Neymar, Richarlison and Philippe Coutinho all scored within the opening half hour, leaving no doubt a few days after beating a young USA side 2-0 in New Jersey.

Neymar, as he did against the Americans, scored from the penalty spot, giving Brazil a fourth-minute lead. The goal was the 59th of his international career, pulling him within three of Ronaldo for second on Brazil's all-time list. Pele holds the record with 77.

The advantage was doubled 12 minutes later, when Richarlison scored his first international goal in sensational fashion. After a pass from Neymar, the Everton forward curled a first-time, right-footed shot into the far netting to make it 2-0.

L'enroulé nutella de #Richarlison auteur de son premier but avec le Brésil ! 🇧🇷



Coutinho made it 3-0 in the 30th minute, driving a low, right-footed shot by goalkeeper Henry Hernandez that was also assisted by Neymar.

It's already turning into a rout at FedEx Field, as Coutinho is given too much time at the top of the box and drives in a low strike.#Brazil lead 3-0 against an overmatched #ElSalvador side.

Brazil is continuing its preparations to host Copa America next summer and has friendlies set against Saudi Arabia and rival Argentina set for next month.