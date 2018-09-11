WATCH: Neymar, Coutinho, Richarlison Lead Brazil's Rout of El Salvador

Watch all the goals and highlights of Brazil's friendly vs. El Salvador.

By Avi Creditor
September 11, 2018

Not that it's unexpected, but El Salvador is proving to be no match for Brazil.

The five-time World Cup champions, playing their second straight friendly in the USA, raced out to a 3-0 lead over the Central Americans in a friendly at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., Tuesday night. Neymar, Richarlison and Philippe Coutinho all scored within the opening half hour, leaving no doubt a few days after beating a young USA side 2-0 in New Jersey.

Neymar, as he did against the Americans, scored from the penalty spot, giving Brazil a fourth-minute lead. The goal was the 59th of his international career, pulling him within three of Ronaldo for second on Brazil's all-time list. Pele holds the record with 77. 

The advantage was doubled 12 minutes later, when Richarlison scored his first international goal in sensational fashion. After a pass from Neymar, the Everton forward curled a first-time, right-footed shot into the far netting to make it 2-0.

Coutinho made it 3-0 in the 30th minute, driving a low, right-footed shot by goalkeeper Henry Hernandez that was also assisted by Neymar.

Brazil is continuing its preparations to host Copa America next summer and has friendlies set against Saudi Arabia and rival Argentina set for next month.

