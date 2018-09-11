John Barnes Praises Sergio Ramos & Chooses Favourite Between Anfield Rap & World in Motion in Q&A

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

Liverpool legend John Barnes has named the legendary Graham Taylor as the best manager of his career, and insisted he doesn't get sick of 'anything' after admitting his prefers the Anfield Rap over World in Motion, when quizzed on his (in?)famous football rapping sideline.


Speaking exclusively to 90min in conjunction with Drinkaware, Barnes spoke on a range of topics as well as taking part in a quick-fire Q&A on some of the big questions...

ISAAC LAWRENCE/GettyImages

Premier League winners?

City or Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola or Mauricio Pochettino?

Guardiola.

Anfield Rap or World in Motion?

Anfield Rap.

Do you get sick of people asking you to do the World in Motion rap?

I don’t get sick of anything.

Best manager you’ve ever had in your career?

Graham Taylor.

Sergio Ramos in one word?

Great player.

That’s two, you cheated...

Sorry. But I’d have him at Liverpool.

Drinkaware is raising awareness of their new Drink Free Days campaign. 


The dedicated website provides all the information, resources and apps to help support people, including the One You Drink Free Days app and Drinkaware’s Drink Compare Calculator: www.drinkfreedays.co.uk

