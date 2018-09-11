John Barnes Praises Sergio Ramos & Chooses Favourite Between Anfield Rap & World in Motion in Q&A

Liverpool legend John Barnes has named the legendary Graham Taylor as the best manager of his career, and insisted he doesn't get sick of 'anything' after admitting his prefers the Anfield Rap over World in Motion, when quizzed on his (in?)famous football rapping sideline.





Speaking exclusively to 90min in conjunction with Drinkaware, Barnes spoke on a range of topics as well as taking part in a quick-fire Q&A on some of the big questions...

ISAAC LAWRENCE/GettyImages

Premier League winners?

City or Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola or Mauricio Pochettino?

Guardiola.

Anfield Rap or World in Motion?

Anfield Rap.

Do you get sick of people asking you to do the World in Motion rap?

I don’t get sick of anything.

Best manager you’ve ever had in your career?

Graham Taylor.

Sergio Ramos in one word?

Great player.

That’s two, you cheated...

Sorry. But I’d have him at Liverpool.

