Jordan Henderson Claims England Must Prove Progression in Croatia Nations League Tie Next Month

By 90Min
September 13, 2018

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson believes England must get into the habit of winning matches if they are to carry forward the success from this summer's World Cup.

Next month, the national team travel to Croatia in a Nations League tie that will pit the two sides against each other for the first time since England crashed out of the semi finals to Zlatko Dalić's side, losing the match 2-1. 

According to the Evening Standard, Henderson, who played a key role in England's success in Russia, believes the fixture on 12 October is an opportunity for Gareth Southgate's team to demonstrate their progress since that defeat.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"We have come a long way in a short space of time and our focus will be on winning our next couple of games when we meet up, especially the Croatia one," said the midfielder following a 1-0 friendly win against Switzerland on Tuesday. "We want to win as many games as we can. Top teams do that, they keep winning and get into that winning habit."

England got off to a losing start in their first game since the World Cup, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Spain at Wembley Stadium in the UEFA Nations League fixture. 

However, their victory over Switzerland ended a run of three matches without a win and Henderson was quick to take adopt a positive mindset ahead of their next game in Rijeka. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Liverpool star added: “The progress up to the World Cup and at the tournament was very good. And we made big strides. This camp was different, we came back from the World Cup and had to reflect. It was a bit strange but we have coped with it well. 

"We deserved a draw against Spain and got the win last night [Tuesday], so there are a lot of positives to take. 

“We have got to challenge ourselves to keep improving. If we do that then hopefully we can be successful soon. We are not there yet, we have got a lot to improve on. 

"But at the same time we have come a long way from where we started. We have another good camp next month to look forward to.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)