Game Time Concerns Could Damage Bayern Munich's Chances of Keeping James Rodriguez

By 90Min
September 14, 2018

Bayern Munich are increasingly doubtful that they will be able to make James Rodriguez's loan deal permanent at the end of the season, with the Colombian concerned about game time.

When Rodriguez fell out of favour at Real Madrid under previous manager Zinedine Zidane in 2017, he was loaned to Bayern on a two-year deal with the Bundesliga champions retaining a purchase option, which they would like to activate at the end of the current campaign.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge claimed earlier this week that the club has the "financial means to make a big transfer", with €42m already set aside for Rodriguez.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN-MUNICH-RODRIGUEZ

However, despite Rodriguez's public commitment to Bayern, Kicker claims that their are doubts within the club about the likelihood of retaining the Colombian beyond this campaign.

New Real manager Julen Lopetegui is more keen on Rodriguez than his predecessor, and Cristiano Ronaldo's summer departure from the Santiago Bernabeu may open the door for Rodriguez to return to the side.

If Rodriguez is to stay at Bayern, he wants to be given assurances that he will be starting on a weekly basis. The 27-year-old has only played 18 minutes of league football so far this season amid significant competition for places.

Even though Rodriguez is technically still on Real's books and is contracted to the club until 2021, they would have to pay a fee to recall him from Bayern at the end of the season.

Real would owe Bayern around €13m in loan fees, and could be forced to pay even more if Bayern take a hard line stance on the matter.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)