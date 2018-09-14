Game Time Concerns Could Damage Bayern Munich's Chances of Keeping James Rodriguez

Bayern Munich are increasingly doubtful that they will be able to make James Rodriguez's loan deal permanent at the end of the season, with the Colombian concerned about game time.

When Rodriguez fell out of favour at Real Madrid under previous manager Zinedine Zidane in 2017, he was loaned to Bayern on a two-year deal with the Bundesliga champions retaining a purchase option, which they would like to activate at the end of the current campaign.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge claimed earlier this week that the club has the "financial means to make a big transfer", with €42m already set aside for Rodriguez.

However, despite Rodriguez's public commitment to Bayern, Kicker claims that their are doubts within the club about the likelihood of retaining the Colombian beyond this campaign.

New Real manager Julen Lopetegui is more keen on Rodriguez than his predecessor, and Cristiano Ronaldo's summer departure from the Santiago Bernabeu may open the door for Rodriguez to return to the side.

If Rodriguez is to stay at Bayern, he wants to be given assurances that he will be starting on a weekly basis. The 27-year-old has only played 18 minutes of league football so far this season amid significant competition for places.

Even though Rodriguez is technically still on Real's books and is contracted to the club until 2021, they would have to pay a fee to recall him from Bayern at the end of the season.

Real would owe Bayern around €13m in loan fees, and could be forced to pay even more if Bayern take a hard line stance on the matter.