Man City Turn Down Liverpool Offer to Pay Five-Figure Damages Bill After Bus Attack Last Season

Manchester City have reportedly turned down an offer from Liverpool to pay for the damages caused to their team bus by Reds fans last season.

According to the Mirror, Liverpool offered to pay City the full five figure sum for the damages caused by supporters before their Champions League tie at Anfield last season. Bottles, stones and fireworks were launched at the team coach as it arrived at the ground, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

After seeing footage of stewards directing fans to the area where the City coach would arrive, the club decided to snub Liverpool's offer - preferring to foot the bill themselves rather than accept the compensation. The Reds were fined £17.5k for the incident, but no arrests were made.

In what is already being billed as an early season title decider, the Citizens travel to Anfield on 7th October, and the club are believed to be concerned that a lack of planning and organisation could lead to a repeat of the sorry scenes. Liverpool currently sit second in the table, level with Chelsea with 15 points after both sides won their opening five matches.

In other news, Reds boss Jürgen Klopp claimed that his side's 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday was the best game of the season, and that his team did exceptionally well to pick up the win at Wembley. Goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino sealed the win for Klopp's men, with Erik Lamela's late Spurs goal unable to save his side.