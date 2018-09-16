Wilfried Zaha Lashes Out at Lack of Protection From Referees After Rough Away Win at Huddersfield

By 90Min
September 16, 2018

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has hit out at a lack of protection from referees, claiming that he would need to 'have his leg broken' before opposition players receive any form of punishment. 

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Ivorian's stunning goal helped the Eagles pick up all three points last Saturday, although he was fortunate to still be in action following some heavy tackles beforehand. 

Mathias Jørgensen's studs-up challenge on the 25-year-old's ankle sparked a furious reaction from Zaha, who only weeks ago had Etienne Capoue's studs raked down his Achilles. 

Jørgensen only received a yellow card, whilst Zaha received the same punishment after a heavy tackle on Florent Hadergjonaj in what appeared to be a retaliatory challenge.  

Zaha, who added that the dangerous tackles prevent him from wanting to embark on dribbles, said: "I feel like I'd have to get my leg broken for anyone to get a card. That's why I lose my head. Why am I getting different treatment from other players? 

"It is every week. I've tried to speak to the referees. There's nothing I can do any more. It's hard.

"It doesn't make you want to go on a run because someone will come through the back of you and it doesn't allow you to express yourself. At the same time, I have to let my feet do the talking, which I did today."

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Palace boss Roy Hodgson, who oversaw the Eagles' second win of the season against the Terriers, added: "You see it with Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, the Manes, the Salahs — those players that are quick and good with running with the ball they get fouled, they have to accept this will happen.

"Unfortunately for Wilf he has a strong sense of justice, he doesn't think people should treat him unfairly but he's learning.'

Zaha now has eight goals in his last 10 games for Palace, and he will hope to continue his good form when they play host to Newcastle on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)