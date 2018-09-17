Newcastle Fans React to Celtic Legend's Admission That He Almost Joined the Magpies

By 90Min
September 17, 2018

Scotland and Celtic midfielder Scott Brown has been with the the Hoops for eleven years and has captained them to seven Scottish Premiership titles. Thanks to his achievements and his popularity with the fans, Brown has become a legend at Celtic Park.

However, the Celtic skipper revealed to the Daily Record that the chance of becoming part of  Celtic folklore was almost taken away from him in 2009 when former Hibs manager, Tony Mowbray, took over from Gordan Strachan in 2009. 

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

During a disastrous 10 months in charge, Mowbray, in December 2009, decided that Brown was surplus to requirements. Recalling this distressing moment, Brown said,"it hit me like a hammer when he [Mowbray] told me to find a new club." 

However, despite being deemed not good enough by his then Celtic manager, Scott Brown found himself with offers from two top Premier League teams. The combative midfielder revealed that he "had an offer from Newcastle [and] there had also been interest from Harry Redknapp at Spurs".

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

Just two weeks later, to conclude a bizarre chain of events for Brown, Mowbray named him on the bench for Celtic's trip to Kilmarnock, where he eventually came on and was given the captain's armband for the Hoops. Mowbray was sacked a month later and replaced by Neil Lennon, who gave the captaincy to Brown on a permanent basis. 

The Magpies' fans had no idea that they were so close to signing Scott Brown in January 2010, and there is now seemingly a unanimous feeling of relief around the Newcastle faithful that the move broke down. 

