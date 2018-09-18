How to Watch Barcelona vs. PSV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Barcelona vs. PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 18, 2018

PSV Eindhoven travels to Spain on Tuesday to face Barcelona at Camp Nou as they open play in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The two teams are in Group B with Inter Milan and Tottenham. 

Last year, Real Madrid captured its third straight Champions League title. Barcelona lost to Roma in the quarterfinals of the tournament, blowing a 4-1 aggregate lead from the first leg. Lionel Messi & Co. are coming off a come-from-behind 2–1 victory over Real Sociedad in a La Liga match Saturday and will look to get their Champions League campaign started on the right foot in what is a treacherous group. 

PSV Eindhoven, led by Mexico breakout star Hirving Lozano, beat Den Haag 7–0 on Saturday. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, Univsion Deportes, Univision USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match live fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via B/R Live and the WatchTNT app.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)