PSV Eindhoven travels to Spain on Tuesday to face Barcelona at Camp Nou as they open play in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The two teams are in Group B with Inter Milan and Tottenham.

Last year, Real Madrid captured its third straight Champions League title. Barcelona lost to Roma in the quarterfinals of the tournament, blowing a 4-1 aggregate lead from the first leg. Lionel Messi & Co. are coming off a come-from-behind 2–1 victory over Real Sociedad in a La Liga match Saturday and will look to get their Champions League campaign started on the right foot in what is a treacherous group.

PSV Eindhoven, led by Mexico breakout star Hirving Lozano, beat Den Haag 7–0 on Saturday.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, Univsion Deportes, Univision USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match live fuboTV. You can also stream the match via B/R Live and the WatchTNT app.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.