How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Tottenham: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

By Michael Shapiro
September 18, 2018

Inter Milan will host Tottenham to begin Champions League group stage play on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

Inter Milan is back in the Champions League after a lengthy absence. It failed to qualify for the Champions League in 2017-18 and last appeared in the group stage in 2011-12. Inter Milan won the Champions League title in 2010, under the guidance of manager Jose Mourinho. 

Tottenham will be making its third-straight Champions League appearance after reaching the round of 16 in 2017-18. Juventus knocked Tottenham out by a one-goal aggregate margin last season. Spurs will be shorthanded, with Hugo Lloris, Dele Alli, Kieran Trippier, Toby Alderwiereld and Moussa Sissoko all unavailable for the match.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's game:

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

