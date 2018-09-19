Cristiano Ronaldo was handed a red card for shouting at a defender for diving in the 29th minute of Juventus' Champions League match against Valencia.

Wednesday's game was also Ronaldo's Champions League debut for Juventus and the card means he will most likely miss three matches unless the decision is overturned.

It is Ronaldo's first red card in 154 Champions league matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo just got a red card for shouting at a defender for diving. Game’s gone. — Adam Digby (@Adz77) September 19, 2018

It was all too much for the Portuguese star, as he was seen in distress making his way to the dressing room.

UEFA's regulations state the following: "As a rule, a player who is sent off the field of play is suspended for the next match in a UEFA club competition (i.e. UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League or UEFA Super Cup). In case of serious offences, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body is entitled to augment this punishment, including by extending it to other competitions."