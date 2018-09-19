WATCH: Ronaldo Gets Red Card In Juventus Champions League Debut

Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Soccrates/Getty Images

A controversial decision from the referee, advised by the linesman, sent Cristiano Ronaldo off on his Champions League debut with Juventus against Valencia.

By Chris Chavez
September 19, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo was handed a red card for shouting at a defender for diving in the 29th minute of Juventus' Champions League match against Valencia.

Wednesday's game was also Ronaldo's Champions League debut for Juventus and the card means he will most likely miss three matches unless the decision is overturned.

It is Ronaldo's first red card in 154 Champions league matches.

It was all too much for the Portuguese star, as he was seen in distress making his way to the dressing room.

UEFA's regulations state the following: "As a rule, a player who is sent off the field of play is suspended for the next match in a UEFA club competition (i.e. UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League or UEFA Super Cup). In case of serious offences, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body is entitled to augment this punishment, including by extending it to other competitions."

