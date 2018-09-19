Ernesto Valverde described the presence of Lionel Messi in his Barcelona team as a 'blessing' following the La Liga champions' 4-0 Champions League win against PSV on Tuesday night.

A hat-trick from Messi powered La Blaugrana to victory, with the magic man yet again sending supporters into rapture. Curling in an insane free-kick on the half hour mark to open the scores, Barca's captain left onlookers speechless.

As quoted by Sport, Valverde said: "It’s a blessing to have Messi in your side and a problem for anyone that doesn’t. He makes the extraordinary look routine."

"We're seeing something unique, something that hasn't been seen in many years. As a player in La Liga, I don’t remember anyone like him. And it will be tough to find anyone else like him in the future."

As for Blaugrana's all round performance, Valverde admitted he was content, adding: "I am satisfied in terms of winning 4-0. It was a struggle, though, which is normal. They were well organised from the start, looking to do damage on the counter-attack.

"We knew it would be difficult. It was tough to get that first goal. But we did well. After the second goal, we were much calmer."

Finishing up, the 54-year-old head coach commented on the ever developing influence of Barcelona's €105m star, stating: "[Ousmane] Dembele is feeling very good. He finds the goal with continuity. He is able to beat defenders and break the balance of the game."